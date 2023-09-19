NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Life Raft Treats, the local company behind Not Fried Chicken, is expanding a recall of several of its frozen treat products due to potential contamination.

The company was initially notified by state health officials earlier this month that its Not Fried Chicken ice cream had tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes and immediately issued a recall on the products.

Additionally, their Life Is Peachy Ice Cream treats were also recalled since both products were manufactured in the same room.

“We were informed of a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination during a routine inspection,” the company said. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have issued a recall of all of our products. We ask that all existing Life Raft Treats be disposed of to ensure the safety of our customers. We will also cease production until we are confident we have addressed this matter fully.”

No illnesses have been reported.

But in an update on Tuesday afternoon, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said further sampling of Life Raft Treat products found additional lots of products that have tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. Therefore, the company is expanding its recall.

“We again ask that all existing Life Raft Treats products be discarded. We continue to work closely with DHEC and the necessary parties to identify the source of the contamination before we resume the production of any Life Raft Treat products,” the company said.

Product Size UPC Use By Dates LIFE RAFT TREATS

LIFE IS PEACHY 6 COUNT NO UPC CODE Up to and

including

BEST BY

AUG 8212024 LIFE RAFT TREATS

NOT FRIED CHICKEN

ICE CREAM 64 OZ BUCKET NO UPC CODE Up to and

including

BEST BY

AUG 8212024 LIFE RAFT TREATS

NOT FRIED CHICKEN

ICE CREAM 2.5 OZ BAR 8 60006 18210 6 Up to and

including

BEST BY

AUG 8212024

“We began shipping this product on 8/21/2023. These products were packaged in lamented

buckets and plastic wrap and shipped to distribution centers in GA, IL, MD, NC, NY, SC, and

TX. Product was shipped via online directly to consumers located in all fifty states plus the

District of Columbia,” the company said.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and to return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product.