Charleston based music group Ranky Tanky win Grammy

Ranky Tanky - Hidden History series

LOS ANGELES, C.A. (WCBD) – A Grammy will be heading to the Lowcountry!

The Charleston based group Ranky Tanky won the Best Regional Roots Music Album for their second album “Good Time.”

The band featuring singer Quiana Parler, drummer Quentin Baxter, bassist Kevin Hamilton, trumpet player Charlton Singleton and guitarist Clay Ross were formed in 2016.

They have since gone on a world tour and released two albums.

The group specializes in folk music that incorporates elements from both the jazz and gospel genres and is informed by Gullah tradition.

