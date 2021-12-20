Charleston Battery announces new head coach ahead of 2022 season

Colorado Rapids head coach Connor Casey looks on before an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Commerce City, Colo., (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Battery named its new head coach on Monday.

Conor Casey, who recently led the Colorado Rapids as their interim head coach, will be the club’s sixth head coach in the team’s 30-year history.

The team began its search for a new leader after announcing it had separated from Michael Anhaeuser in November.

Casey has worked as a player and coach “across all levels of professional soccer,” according to the team’s announcement Monday.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have been exposed to some of the best coaches and leaders in the European and American game over the last 20 years,” said Casey. “I’m excited to take those valuable experiences with me to lead this team forward.”

“We are extremely excited to welcome Conor to the Charleston Battery,” said Battery owner and executive chairman Rob Salvatore. “After an extensive process to identify the ideal candidate who will transform our club into a modern, progressive, perennial contender, Conor distinguished himself from a deep pool of candidates. Conor’s experience as both a player and coach at the highest levels of soccer, domestically and abroad, coupled with his passion to build a winning culture and identity, is a great fit to lead the new era of Charleston Battery soccer.”

Casey represented the United States during the 2000 Summer Olympics and earned 19 caps for the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team.