Colorado Rapids head coach Connor Casey looks on before an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Commerce City, Colo., (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Battery has parted ways with head coach Conor Casey after only one season.

The team made the announcement Wednesday morning, saying the separation was mutual.

Casey was named head coach for the Charleston Battery in December 2021. He previously led the Colorado Rapids as their interim head coach and represented the United States during the 2000 Summer Olympics.

The team’s last match of the season is scheduled for Saturday at Patriots Point.