MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston Battery game set for this weekend has been postponed after a player for the opposing tested positive for COVID-19.

The match-up against Loudoun United was expected to take place Saturday. The team called off the game after one of their players tested positive for the virus.

The Charleston Battery plans to reschedule the game for a later date.

Right now, the soccer club’s next game is set for September 30th against Miami FC.