Charleston Battery hosts first responders in Battle of the Badges, raising money for cancer awareness, honoring Charleston Police Chief

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Sunday, several first responders teamed up for a good cause of raising money for cancer research in a charity soccer game hosted by the Charleston Battery.

The charity soccer game was held in honor of Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds following his cancer diagnosis announcement in November.

“We’re excited to be out here, we’re raising awareness for the American Cancer Society and also funds through a raffle, and it’s all in honor of Chief Luther Reynolds,” says ACS Associate Director Sundi Herring. “We’re out here supporting him but also having some fun in raising funds to support other cancer patients.”

Since Chief Reynold’s announcement, the community and law enforcement has shown their support in a number of ways including CPD officers shaving their heads in his honor.

“We also do a lot of community engagement through sports, we’re going to start doing more events in the near future,” says Charleston Police Sergeant Robert Feeters. “Whether it’s through sports, whether through different interactions and outreach, it’s great.” “We see the community, they come out and support us, and we support them.”

For the last three years, area law enforcement agencies have participated in Battle of the Badges, and the agencies plan to continue playing together to raise money for cancer research.

“It’s not about me, there are so many people that are struggling with cancer, and this time of year, to be a part of uplifting others and a part of unity and a part of making a difference, any time you can do that, it’s a good thing,” says Chief Reynolds

The American Cancer Society and Charleston Police Department are accepting donations for a fundraising challenge. Donations can be made here.