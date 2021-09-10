Charleston Beer Fest postponed due to surge in COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Beer Fest has been postponed for 2021 due to a surge in COVID-19 within the community.

Festival organizers, Palmetto Community Care, announced they made the difficult decision to postpone this year’s festival until 2022 because of the recent virus surge.

“As a nonprofit organization focused on public health in our community, we cannot in good conscience hold this festival amidst the historic surge in Covid cases that are once again pushing the limits of our healthcare system,” said Bradley Childs, Executive Director of Palmetto Community Care. “We understand the extra effort that goes into preparing for this festival, and we wanted to make all of our partners and ticket holders aware of this change as soon as this decision was made.”

Ticket holders will be notified via email regarding an automatic refund on their purchase price in the coming days, and how they can take advantage of discounted beers with partner brewers as a thank you for their support.

Next year’s festival will be held on October 22, 2022, at Riverfront Park in North Charleston.