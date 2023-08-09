NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Beerfest will return to North Charleston in September with its largest beer list to date.

Over 60 breweries are set to participate in the largest Charleston Beerfest yet, from North and South Carolina, Georgia, and beyond.

“We have our best mix yet of returning favorites as well as new breweries, so everyone is sure to find one of their favorite beers and keep adding to their list with new ones. We are so pleased to showcase the regional craft beer community at Charleston Beerfest,” Richard Reams, director of Development and Marketing for Palmetto Community Care, said.

Charleston Beerfest will be organized by the local nonprofit Palmetto Community Care. Proceeds will go towards funding the organization’s efforts in providing complete, compassionate HIV care across the tri-county area.

The festival will feature and vendor village and musical performances from the Grammy-award-winning Rebirth Brass Band.

Charleston Beerfest is from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on September 9 at Riverfront Park in North Charleston.

General admission tickers are available for purchase online.