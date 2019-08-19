Charleston Bishop addresses abuse allegations in letter to congregation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local Bishop who was recently named in a sexual abuse lawsuit out of New York read a letter to his congregation during weekend mass.

A lawsuit was filed in Nassau County, New York which alleges the Most Reverend Robert E. Guglielmone sexually abused a minor in 1978 or 1979.

The Diocese of Charleston said Bishop Guglielmone was serving as a priest at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Amityville, New York, in the Diocese of Rockville Centre at the time.

In a press release on August 14th, the Diocese stated the plaintiff’s abuse allegation were not determined to be credible when they were made and information regarding the accusation was provided to law enforcement.

They say Bishop Guglielmone adamantly denies the plaintiff’s allegation of abuse and said he looks forward to proving his innocence of this baseless accusation.

While addressing the allegations over the weekend, Bishop Guglielmone said the accusations he abused a child while he was a priest in New York in the late 19-70’s are false and have “no merit whatsoever.”

He said has vigorously defended himself and will continue to do so.

You can read the full letter below: