Charleston Boat Show happening this weekend with COVID-19 safety measures in place

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Boat Show kicks-off Friday at the Charleston Area Convention Center.

However, because of the on-going pandemic, this year’s event will only be a retail shopping venue.

“This year’s Charleston Boat Show will be run as a retail sales venue only, without any special events like fishing seminars or interactive displays,” said Jacqui McGuinness, JBM & Associates president. “The main purpose of this show is to sell boats and marine products with this event safer than going to any big box store given how spread out this event will be.”

McGuinness said the inside area of the show will be held in the Convention Center and will adhere to the 50% capacity rule under the State’s COVID-19 guidelines and the outside portion of the show will be bigger and more spread out this year, along with a massive tent for more social distancing.

“We have eliminated a great deal of booths inside and have dramatically increased outdoor space,” McGuinness said.

Everyone must follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines, like wearing a mask and keeping a physical distance. You’ll also have to pre-order tickets for the event online.

“The Convention Center has successfully run events throughout the pandemic and know what they are doing. I am confident that with the safety success of the Wilmington show and what we learned from working closely with that facility, we will provide a safe and successful event in Charleston.”

The Charleston Board Show is open from noon until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Everyone 13 and older must pay admission.