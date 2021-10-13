Charleston boxing legend Al “Hollywood” Meggett dies at 90

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston boxing legend Al “Hollywood Meggett” has passed away at age 90.

Megget opened a boxing gym on King Street, known as Charleston Boxing Club, back in 1983. He brought big names to the area, including Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier.

“I had everyone to come to this city of Charleston,” Megget told News 2 when he was highlighted as an Everyday Hero back in 2017. “You’d be surprised. I had all kinds of celebrities come. They wanted to know what I was doing in the city. Love is what it’s all about.”

“Hollywood,” as he was affectionately known, said he wanted to bring something positive to young people in the area. “I’ve been here for all these years, and all I got was good results from these kids, and many, many success stories,” he said.

Meggett was once diagnosed with lung cancer. He took the gloves off and won that fight.

“I was heartbroken to hear of the passing of Hollywood Meggett, a man whose vision, passion, and dedication to the Charleston community positively influenced so many of our city’s youth. I’ve heard so many powerful stories from people he impacted,” said Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds. “What may have looked like a simple boxing gym was, in reality, so much more than just a sport. He will be greatly missed, but his decades of influence will live on through the countless lives he touched.”

A visitation will be held for the public Thursday, October 14th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center. A celebration of life will take place at the same location Friday at 11:00 a.m.