Charleston businesses that suffered damages during the May 30 riot can apply for a federal disaster loan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Businesses that were damaged during riots in downtown Charleston back in May are now eligible to apply for low-interest federal loans to help offset the cost of repairs.

According to the Small Business Administration, a disaster declaration was signed for the civil unrest that happened across the country in response to the death of George Floyd back in May and June.

The loans were made available in response to a letter from Governor Henry McMaster on August 13th.

“The SBA is strongly committed to providing the people of South Carolina with the most effective and customer-focused response possible to assist small businesses with federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans,” said SBA Administrator Carranza. “Getting businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at SBA.”

Those interested in the loans can apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/.

Business owners and residents should contact the SBA Customer Service Representatives at (571) 422-1925 or (571) 422-6016 to schedule an appointment for immediate one-on-one assistance in completing their applications.

Requests for SBA disaster loan program information may be obtained by emailing FOCE-Help@sba.gov. The SBA will conduct extensive outreach to ensure that all affected by the disaster are afforded the opportunity to seek assistance.

Eligible entities may qualify for loans up to $2 million.