Riverfront Park via City of North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Caribbean Jerk Festival will return for its seventh annual event in North Charleston on Saturday.

The Charleston Caribbean Jerk Festival is a family-friendly event that highlights Caribbean food, music, and culture.

Festival-goers can expect various Caribbean food featuring Jamaican jerk seasoning as chefs from across the Southeast compete for the title of Top Jerk Chef 2022.

The festival will take place at the Riverfront Park in North Charleston from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online here.