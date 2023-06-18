CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members will celebrate Caribbean American Heritage June 29 through July 1 with parades, dancing, and keynote speakers in Downtown Charleston.

June is Caribbean American Heritage Month.

Charleston Carifest will hold it’s 2023 festival June 29 through July 1 in Charleston.

“This year, we are especially excited to recognize The Bahamas as the nation commemorates 50 years of Independence. We will have a variety of events and activities that will showcase the beauty and diversity of The Bahamas which has quite a few connections to Charleston dating back a few hundred years,” said Shelton Beck.

Beck is a Jamaican man who has lived in Charleston since 1985. He has ben involved with Charleston Carifest since 2006.

The festivities will start June 29 with a symposium at the College of Charleston. Hon Wendall Jones, Bahamas Ambassador to the USA, Dr. Christopher Curry, Ph.D. with the University of The Bahamas, and Hon Fred Mitchell, Minister of Foreign Affairs, will speak at the event.

“We are delighted to have Bahamas Ambassador to the United States Wendall Jones and others joining us for 2023, and we are most grateful for the Bahamians who have come over the years to take part in Charleston Carifest,” Beck said.

On June 30, All White Fete, Fete en Blanc is scheduled at Founders Hall at Charles Towne Landing. This is a ticketed event.

The Charleston Carifest Carnival will celebrate Caribbean American Heritage on July 1 at Brittlebank Park. The parade will start from John Street at 4:00 p.m. and travel on King Street, Congress Street, Hagood Street, and Lockwood to end at Brittlebank Park. Buy tickets for the Carnival online.