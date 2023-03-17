CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Charleston on Friday in celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day, which included a parade and Irish fare at a popular pub.

Spectators cheered on as the 26th annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade marched through downtown streets on Friday morning, filled with Irish step dancers, bagpipers, floats, fire trucks, antique cars, and more.

Jim Downey and his wife, Mona, were on vacation in Charleston from the northeast and enjoyed the parade. “It’s great, it’s wonderful. It’s not like New York City; you know, what I mean is it’s a little bit different – a nice family event,” said Jim.

Lani Myron was also visiting Charleston from Michigan and said that she loved the parade. “It’s so silly. It’s a riot. It really is,” she said.

“Can’t miss a local parade. All the schools are here; great music, lots of people. Lots of fun, lots of kids. It’s an awesome parade,” said Marie Donnelly, who lives in Mount Pleasant.

And the luck of the Irish was celebrated throughout the peninsula. Horses were dancing in green water at the Charleston Place Hotel and more green was seen at the Marion Square fountain.

“I am part Irish,” said Denin Smith, who was celebrating her heritage. “Ansonborough house, where I live, is in the parade and I’m just celebrating my Irish heritage.”

When the parade was over, several people headed over to Tommy Condon’s to enjoy Irish fare, drinks, and entertainment.

The staff there spent much of the day Thursday preparing for what is expected to be a busy weekend.

“Three straight days of partying. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. We’re going to get annihilated,” said Allan Vandall. “It’s happened once before since we took over. It was crazy, wild, madness – it’s planning, training. My staff is ready to go. We’re going to get hit hard; you can either push forward or fold.”

Everyone is encouraged to drink responsibly and find a safe ride home.