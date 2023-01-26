CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston chef has been named a 2023 James Beard Award semifinalist.

Daniel “Dano” Heinze, the chef at Vern’s, is nominated in the ‘Best Chef: Soueast’ category for this year’s awards.

Located on the corner of Bogard Street and Ashe Street in downtown Charleston, Vern’s opened in the summer of 2022 and specializes in new American cuisine with a combination of shareable plates, entrees, and desserts.

The James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards were established in 1990 and are considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors in the culinary industry.

Five other South Carolina restaurants, chefs, and hospitality groups were named semifinalists.

Finalists will be announced on March 29 and James Beard Award winners will be celebrated at a ceremony in Chicago on June 5.