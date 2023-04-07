CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Despite expected rain and chilly temperatures, churches across the tri-county are expected to offer sunrise services for the Easter holiday.

From the Battery in downtown Charleston to Hutchinson Square in Summerville, churchgoers will mark the holy day with special services this weekend.

But the threat of rain and gusty winds could make it difficult to see the sun’s golden rays rise on Sunday morning.

SUNDAY SERVICES

Services may be moved due to weather.

St. Michaels Church will hold its sunrise service at The Battery. (details)

6:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Church of the Holy Cross will hold a sunrise service at Waterfront Park on Daniel Island. (details)

6:30 a.m.

St. Philip’s Church will hold service/Holy Communion on its lawn. (details)

6:30 a.m.

Seacoast Church is only holding a sunrise service in Hutchinson Square in Summerville. All campuses will hold a form of regular Easter service later in the morning. (details)

7:00 a.m.

Grace United Methodist Church will hold a sunrise service at its location on Sam Rittenberg Blvd. (details)

6:30 a.m.

First Baptist Church of Charleston will also hold a sunrise serve down at the Battery and White Point Garden. (details)

6:30 a.m.

AME Churches of Downtown Charleston will hold a united worship service at Greater St. Luke AME Church. Reverend Eric S. C. Manning, Senior Pastor of Mother Emanuel AME Church, will be the guest preacher.

6:00 a.m.

Greater Goodwill A.M.E Church in Mount Pleasant will hold a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. (details)

