Charleston City Council passes ordinance impacting food vendors in City of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston City Council passed the third reading of an ordinance Wednesday that would impact food vendors in the Old and Historic District of the City of Charleston.

The ordinance mandates that mobile food vendors shut down by 1:30 a.m. among other regulations. Impacts of the ordinance will also include where vendors can sell food and alcohol in the area.

These measures come after the city implemented safety measures to help with the rise of violence on King Street back in May.

The vendor ordinance was unanimously passed by council members during Wednesday’s meeting.