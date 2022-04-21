CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Councilmember Peter Shahid announced on Thursday he attends to run for mayor of Charleston.

The District Nine councilman, who represents areas in West Ashley surrounding Sam Rittenberg Blvd. near the Ashley River, was elected in November 2015.

Shahid is a long-time attorney in the Lowcountry. He was appointed an Associate Municipal Judge for the Town of Mt. Pleasant from 1997 until 2006 and later served as Assistant United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina from 1988 to 1997.

He said the decision comes after numerous Charlestonians have urged him to consider running as mayor.

Read his announcement below:

“When my grandfather arrived here in 1899, Charleston was a different place: a city with many

struggles and challenges. Today, we are a city whose possibilities are only limited by the minds of

those tasked with orchestrating and implementing our next phase of growth and prosperity. We need

competent, decisive leaders to lead us to the future.

“Over the last year, I have had countless Charlestonians urging me to consider running for mayor. I

have been humbled by their encouragement and faith in my ability to lead our wonderful city. After

two terms on City Council, I have grown frustrated with the direction of our beloved city under the

current administration. Now more than ever our city needs a mayor who possesses strong leadership

and has a vision for the future.

“After consulting with my family, friends, and constituents in West Ashley, I have decided the best

place for me to continue serving our city is as your next mayor. Today, we filed the initial paperwork

to launch our campaign.

“Over the next few months, I will begin to build a campaign that truly represents every resident and

reflects every corner of this city – the Peninsula, West Ashley, James Island, Johns Island, and Daniel

Island.

“I have spent my entire life in Charleston. I love this city and I am committed to making sure we tackle

those critical issues that impact our daily lives and restore Charleston to the jewel it is and should be.

“I’ll see you on the campaign trail.”