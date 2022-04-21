CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Councilmember Peter Shahid announced on Thursday he attends to run for mayor of Charleston.
The District Nine councilman, who represents areas in West Ashley surrounding Sam Rittenberg Blvd. near the Ashley River, was elected in November 2015.
Shahid is a long-time attorney in the Lowcountry. He was appointed an Associate Municipal Judge for the Town of Mt. Pleasant from 1997 until 2006 and later served as Assistant United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina from 1988 to 1997.
He said the decision comes after numerous Charlestonians have urged him to consider running as mayor.
Read his announcement below:
“When my grandfather arrived here in 1899, Charleston was a different place: a city with many
struggles and challenges. Today, we are a city whose possibilities are only limited by the minds of
those tasked with orchestrating and implementing our next phase of growth and prosperity. We need
competent, decisive leaders to lead us to the future.
“Over the last year, I have had countless Charlestonians urging me to consider running for mayor. I
have been humbled by their encouragement and faith in my ability to lead our wonderful city. After
two terms on City Council, I have grown frustrated with the direction of our beloved city under the
current administration. Now more than ever our city needs a mayor who possesses strong leadership
and has a vision for the future.
“After consulting with my family, friends, and constituents in West Ashley, I have decided the best
place for me to continue serving our city is as your next mayor. Today, we filed the initial paperwork
to launch our campaign.
“Over the next few months, I will begin to build a campaign that truly represents every resident and
reflects every corner of this city – the Peninsula, West Ashley, James Island, Johns Island, and Daniel
Island.
“I have spent my entire life in Charleston. I love this city and I am committed to making sure we tackle
those critical issues that impact our daily lives and restore Charleston to the jewel it is and should be.
“I’ll see you on the campaign trail.”