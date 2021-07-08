Charleston city crews assisting in post-storm clean-up efforts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston began post-storm recovery efforts at daybreak on Thursday.

The Public Safety Operations Center opened Wednesday night to manage the city’s response to Tropical Storm Elsa and potential impacts, and it remains open Thursday morning as crews from multiple departments assist in clean-up efforts.

“Although Tropical Storm Elsa seems to have spared Charleston the worst of its impacts, clean-up crews will continue to fan out across the city today to assist with ongoing recovery efforts,” said City of Charleston Emergency Management Director Shannon Scaff. “While we were fortunate to experience minimal disruption here in Charleston, our thoughts are with those throughout the southeast who suffered more severe damage from the storm.”

City leaders say pumps are being used in low-lying areas throughout the city to help with drainage after the heavy rainfall.

Citizens who experienced damage due to flooding should report it to the city’s Citizen Services Desk by visiting https://www.charleston-sc.gov/1884/Citizen-Services-Desk anytime or by calling 843-724-7311 during regular business hours.

Street sweeping crews are out clearing debris from roadways and will be dispatched to areas prone to flooding once the water recedes, the city announced.

“Additionally, crews are moving throughout the city clearing debris from storm drains that became clogged as a result of the storm,” officials said. “Garbage and trash collection began this morning once the heavy rain cleared and is now underway throughout the city.”

Urban Forestry crews are assisting with efforts to clear downed tree limbs and other debris that accumulated on the streets and sidewalks during last night’s storm.

The Charleston Fire Department’s water response teams responded to multiple calls for assistance during the storm. They utilized their high water vehicle to help move pedestrians out of flooded areas, and the Charleston Police Department has been active in reporting and barricading flooded roadways.