CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – City of Charleston leaders are moving forward with the next steps of the “Magnolia Project.” The plan is to develop an area of land near the upper peninsula that has been unclaimed for nearly two decades.

City officials say this project could bring nearly 4,000 housing units to accommodate the city’s growing population. It would also add multiple retail and office spaces to the area.

“It’s providing opportunities for folks across the income spectrum to actually live on the peninsula, and work on the peninsula. It will be tremendous,” says Robert Summerfield, the Director for Planning Preservation and Sustainability for the City of Charleston.

Charleston city officials approved a $14 million bond to reimburse the development company, Highland Resources for drainage and road projects for the development.

“It’s going to be an opportunity for new residents or old residents who have left the peninsula to have an opportunity to come back,” says Summerfield.

City officials say the project’s thousands of housing unites will come at an affordable price.

“This is an opportunity for folks who work in our service-oriented jobs, maybe an opportunity to find housing on the peninsula,” says Summerfield.

In addition to the new buildings, those behind the project say they plan on setting aside 24 acres of public park and preserving nearly 50 acres of marshland.

“It is including some park space along the waterfront as well as some other waterfront type of amenities as well,” Summerfield says.

Highland Resources sent News 2 a statement of what people can expect in the near future saying:

“Highland Resources has invested tremendous resources to reach this stage of the project, and we’re looking forward to beginning construction of roads, sidewalks and utilities later this year. Highland has made a long-term commitment to the Charleston community, and we intend to develop Magnolia for the benefit of everyone who lives here.”

City officials anticipate the project to take 15 years to complete.