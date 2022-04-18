CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – City of Charleston leaders are laying out design plans for what could go in the spot where a Piggly Wiggly in West Ashley once stood.

The “Sumar Street Project” has been years in the making. City leaders had the chance to hear from the public on what they do and do not want for the project during Monday’s West Ashley Revitalization Commission meeting.

“We are hearing from the community and we are addressing the community’s needs, concerns, and wants. That’s what’s important,” says Peter Shahid, Chairman of the West Ashley Revitalization Commission.

Even though the project is in the beginning planning phases, Shahid says this project is a pivotal investment for the city and will help the West Ashley community.

“Providing these types of amenities are a call to action what the people in West Ashley are looking for. It is something they deserve and something they are demanding to have,” he says.

City of Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg says he is happy to see progress being made in the project.

“This is really starting to take shape, and it’s very exciting,” he says.

The area of land off Sumar Street was acquired by the City of Charleston in September 2017.

City leaders say it will become a 60,000-square-foot space that will have a civic center, restaurants, retail, office spaces, and an outdoor green-space area.

“Some space for gathering, having meetings, farmers markets, Friday night movies, and some city office spaces. So a really diverse mixed-use,” says Mayor Tecklenburg.

Shahid says the project will also help make the area more safe for pedestrians and bicyclists.

“We need to reduce the speeds around Sam Rittenberg and Old Towne Road. We need to create some crosswalks over there. I think that’s going to accomplish a lot of that,” says Shahid.

Charleston City Council will look over these design plans at their next council meeting on April 26th.