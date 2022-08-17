CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family that has owned Lowcountry grocery stores for nearly 150 years is being celebrated by Charleston leaders.

On Tuesday, Mayor John Tecklenburg proclaimed Aug. 16 as “Doscher’s Grocery Store Day” in the City of Charleston.

A household name for more than a century, the first Doscher’s location opened in 1881 and as many as seven stores were operating at its peak.

City leaders say the family has left an “unmistakable” impact on the community.

“The least we can do is honor and recognize this long-standing Charleston institution for what they are, and everything they have given back to the City of Charleston,” councilmember Ross Appel said.

There is only one Doscher’s grocery store left in the area after the business announced the closure of its Savannah Highway location in May.