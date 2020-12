CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Friday is Arbor Day, a national holiday that encourages you to plant trees.

The City of Charleston joined in on the celebration Friday morning by plant a live oak tree in Hampton Park.

The ceremony was held in memory of the late Charlestonian, Mayo Read, who influenced the planting of more than 1,000 trees throughout the city of Charleston during his lifetime.

Mayor John Tecklenburg and former mayor Joe Riley were both on hand for the event.