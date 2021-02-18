Charleston city leaders to discuss flood management during workshop Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As heavy rain falls across the Lowcountry on Thursday, Charleston city leaders will discuss flood mitigation during a city council workshop.

Members of Charleston City Council will talk about the ‘Peninsula Coastal Flood Risk Management Study.’

The feasibility study is looking into the city’s aging drainage system.

City leaders say the goal is to identify necessary work to address problems when it comes to flooding in downtown Charleston.

That meeting is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube page.

