CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – City of Charleston leaders will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to give an update following Tropical Storm Idalia.

Many downed trees and flooded roadways were reported throughout the city as the system moved through the state. Waves were seen crashing along The Battery with high water surrounding White Point Garden, leaving several cars stranded in the flood waters.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will be joined by Interim Police Chief Chito Walker, Fire Chief Daniel Curia, Emergency Management Director Ben Almquist, and other officials to discuss the city’s initial recovery efforts.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. in front of the Gaillard Center on George Street.