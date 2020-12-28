CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Calling all vendors: the Charleston City Market is accepting applications for the 2021 Night Market.

The Night Market began as an artisan/hand crafted market in 2013 and now has over 200 various artists represented in what its website says is the largest art market in the Southeast.

Located between Church Street and East Bay Street, the night market operates Friday and Saturday nights from 6:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. between March and December.

Applications for the 2021 season will be accepted between January 3 and February 5. No walk-in applications will be accepted, you will need a Google account to access the online form.

It takes about 30 minutes to complete. You are asked to read all the information before filling in and submitting the application.

You can access the online form by visiting: https://www.thecharlestoncitymarket.com/main/night-market-explore