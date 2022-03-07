CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston City Market is going green with its Night Market returning St. Patrick’s weekend.

The Night Market opens back up on March 18 and will happen every Friday and Saturday night through December.

The event is known as the Southeast region’s largest handmade market as locals will enjoy live music and unique shopping experiences from many vendors and artisans.

Organizers say over 90% of Night Market vendors create products from natural, reclaimed, or recycled materials.

The event will also feature more than 100 exhibitions by Charleston’s finest artisans.

Every weekend from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., vendors will set up in the open air buildings from Church Street to East Bay Street