Charleston City officials to hold presser to discuss local storm preps, possible impacts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston city officials are expected to speak about storm preparation and impacts as Hurricane Dorian moves near the coast. This livestream will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Charleston County:
- Begin 24 hr operations in EOC starting tomorrow
- Urge citizens to prepare now
- Citizens info line open now 843-746-3900
- Officials declared a state of emergency today
Berkeley County:
- County council declared a state of emergency
- Operating in OPCON 1- EOC fully activated
- Issued 180 tons of sand and over 4000 bags
- The animal center is full and closed
Dorchester County:
- OPCON 1 at 8 a.m. tomorrow morning then EOC will be fully activated
North Charleston:
- Starting tomorrow 20, 000 bags will be ready to put out
- Giving out 8 bags of sands at the festival center at Ashley phosphate, military magnet HS, and park circle
- Tomorrow at 9 a.m. citizens info line opens 9 843-740-5883