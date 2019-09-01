Live Now
LIVE TRACK: Wind speeds increase as Dorian makes official landfall in Bahamas

Charleston City officials to hold presser to discuss local storm preps, possible impacts

Local News

This livestream will begin at 3:30 p.m.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston city officials are expected to speak about storm preparation and impacts as Hurricane Dorian moves near the coast. This livestream will begin at 3:30 p.m.

Charleston County:

  • Begin 24 hr operations in EOC starting tomorrow
  • Urge citizens to prepare now
  • Citizens info line open now 843-746-3900
  • Officials declared a state of emergency today

Berkeley County:

  • County council declared a state of emergency
  • Operating in OPCON 1- EOC fully activated
  • Issued 180 tons of sand and over 4000 bags
  • The animal center is full and closed

Dorchester County:

  • OPCON 1 at 8 a.m. tomorrow morning then EOC will be fully activated

North Charleston:

  • Starting tomorrow 20, 000 bags will be ready to put out
  • Giving out 8 bags of sands at the festival center at Ashley phosphate, military magnet HS, and park circle
  • Tomorrow at 9 a.m. citizens info line opens 9 843-740-5883

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES