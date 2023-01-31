CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Council Chamber was filled Tuesday evening as a number of neighbors voiced their opinions both for and against the extension of I-526.

Charleston County Council is voting to determine the fate of the I-526 Mark Clark Extension Project. Tuesday’s vote was to decide whether the county would approve the $75 million needed for the project to move forward.

Several neighbors attended to voice their opposition to funding the project.

“I’m here tonight to urge you all to vote against allocating $75 million of our taxpayer dollars for a project that has no clear,” one Charleston County neighbor said, “or remotely assured, funding source.”

“I strongly oppose the county spending $75 million at this time,” one neighbor said.

“I am appalled,” one neighbor said, “and disappointed. You are our trustees. This is not your money, it’s ours.”

And others came to urge council members to vote in favor of funding the extension.

“Please cast your vote today to complete the prep work on I-526,” one Charleston County neighbor in favor of the project said.

“I would like to thank the council members here for voting to support the Mark Clark Extension,” one neighbor said.

With the $75 million preliminary fee not guaranteed to have the $2 billion roadway project built, three council members believe it’s too big of a risk to take.

“I don’t know how we can gamble with other people’s money,” Charleston County councilman Larry Kobrovsky said.

“I’m of the opinion,” councilman Henry Darby said, “that the three of us tonight, who voted against this, we’re going to be on the right side of history.”

Charleston County Council approved the $75 million to fund the project in a 5-to-3 vote.