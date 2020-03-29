Charleston Co. Deputies search for missing person

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Charleston County Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Randy Kasten II, 34, was last seen on Saturday, March 21 in the West Ashley area near Royal Palm Apartments around 1 p.m.

Kasten is described as 5’10” weighing roughly 175lbs.

He is said to have several tattoos– a rose with “BEAU” on the left forearm, “Camryn” on the outer left calf, and “Ryan” on the inner left calf.

Deputies believe he is driving a gold/tan 1998 Chevrolet Blazer with the South Carolina license plate QDT-887.

Anyone with information on Randy Kasten’s whereabouts is asked to notify Charleston County Sherriff’s Office at 843-743-7200.