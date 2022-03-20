CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County deputy who was seriously hurt in a 2020 crash on the Don Holt Bridge, completed CCSO’s Code 3-Miler on Saturday.

Deputy Mike Costanzo participated in CCSO’s second 5k held at Boone Hall Plantation – an event that honored deputies’ lives lost in the line of duty.

In July 2020, Costanzo was hit by another driver in a crash on the Don Holt Bridge that involved a tow truck driver – while he assisting a disabled vehicle.

He suffered injuries to his back, leg, ankle, and shoulder.

After the accident, he was admitted to a rehabilitation facility in Atlanta for 15 weeks.

CCSO posted on its Facebook page, “This man has drive and determination!” accompanied by a video of Costanzo walking in the event.