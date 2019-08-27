Charleston Co. School Board votes to uphold zoning decision for Lucy Beckham High School

Mount Pleasant, S.C. (WCBD)- After the District 2 Constituent Board decided, back in June, which students will be zoned for the new Lucy Beckham High School, several complaints were made to the Charleston County School District about the decision.

However, despite the complaints, the board unanimously voted on Monday night to uphold the District 2 Constituent Board’s zoning decision.

“We had some folks question that, we are voting to uphold the zoning that they decided for the high school,” Kate Darby, Vice Chair, Charleston County School Board, said.

The zoning plan is called the B1 proposal. It will re-zone almost 1,500 Mount Peasant students, that would have otherwise attended another high school in the area, to the new Lucy Beckham High School.

The plan includes Belle Hall elementary, James B. Edwards Elementary, Mount Pleasant Academy, and neighborhoods zoned to attend Whitesides Elementary that are south of the Isle of Palms connector.

District officials say that re-zoning is necessary to accommodate growth in the district.

“We are growing so fast in Charleston county…42 people move into the area each day…and because of that growth we have to do re-zoning,” Darby said.

Darby says that as other areas of Charleston county experience growth, parents and students can expect to see attendance lines redrawn in other areas around the district.

“Lots of communities rezone every 2-3 years, around here we haven’t done it that much, so sometimes it’s big and scary, but I think it’s something that we will continue to do just because of the growth in the community,” Darby said.

Lucy Beckham High School is set to open in Fall 2020.

For more information on re-zoning for Mount Pleasant neighborhoods click here.

