CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds gathered at Emanuel AME Church to celebrate the life of Lowcountry pioneer, Liz Alston, who passed away at the age of 82 on February 19th.

Charleston community members are bidding farewell to a trailblazer.

“Liz Alston left better people for our world,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said. “Everyone that she came in contact with, and I’m one of them, we’re blessed, my brothers and sisters to have known her. We’re better off having known her.”

U.S. Representative James Clyburn says he met Alston when they were students at South Carolina State University, and together, they fought against indignities against people of color.

“Liz was a great person to have by your side when you were embarking upon something not knowing what the end result would be,” Representative Clyburn said.

Many described Alston as a loving woman who dedicated her life to helping others.

“One of the great highlights of my life is my relationship in the past, today and tomorrow with Liz Alston,” Tom Tisdale, who co-authored a book with Alston, said.

They say the former teacher and lifelong member of Emanuel AME Church will be greatly missed.

“We developed a seasoned friendship that lasted over 60 years,” Doris Coaxum, a lifelong friend of Alston, said. “Without a doubt, you were a blessing to me from God in so many ways.”

During the ceremony, Alston was honored with resolutions by the Charleston County Government, Charleston County School District (CCSD), the City of Charleston and Emanuel AME Church.