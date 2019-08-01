Charleston company cited in ocean plastic pollution investigation

Sullivans Island, SC – The Department of Health has cited Frontier Logistics over a spill of plastic pellets polluting the water around Sullivans Island and the Isle of Palms.

Frontier Logistics is set to meet with DHEC today in a dispute over who’s responsible for polluting the water.

According to DHEC records, Frontier is a company that transloads plastic pellets for export through the port. They are located on Washington Street.

On July 19, DHEC received a complaint about the pellets washing ashore on Sullivans Island. Similar pellets were also found on the Isle of Palms on July 24.

During an inspection at the facility, DHEC noted the pellets collected at the beach matched those from Frontier’s facility that were strewn about.

DHEC cited Frontier for violating the Pollution Control Act and instructed the company to installed a mechanism to ensure the pellets are not rolling into the water.

Thursday DHEC and Frontier are expected to meet at 1:00 pm in what’s called an enforcement conference in Columbia.

