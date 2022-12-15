CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The owner of a West Ashley convenience store has been charged with selling alcohol to minors, according to police.

The Charleston Police Department conducted an investigation into possible liquor law violations at Saints Market on Orleans Road, according to a report.

The report states that a “confidential informant” purchased alcoholic beverages and beer from the market on Oct. 20 around 6:00 p.m.

Two people were arrested and charged with multiple counts of the sale of beverages to persons under 21.

Under South Carolina law, the sale of alcohol to a person under the age of 21 is a misdemeanor crime punishable by a fine or no more than 30 days in jail.