NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Coroner identified Philip Livingston IV as the man who died after the multi-car accident on I-526 between Dorchester Road and Montague Avenue on Dec. 5.

Authorities took Livingston, 55, of Hollywood, to the Medical University of South Carolina, where he died from injuries due to the crash.

The crash temporarily shut down I-526 Westbound lanes for hours in the area.

The North Charleston Police is investigating the accident.