CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm Team 2 is monitoring a high risk for severe weather on Tuesday.

A line of strong storms is expected to move across the Lowcountry on Tuesday afternoon and evening which could produce some wind damage and a tornado threat.

“On top of that, we’re going to get a good one to two inches of rain out of this,” said Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

Timing will likely be between 2:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Storm Team 2 will continue to monitor and provide updates on-air and online.