Charleston County and Fetter Health Care offering COVID-19 testing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County and Fetter Health Care Network will offer COVID-19 testing at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on the following dates throughout the month of September:

  • September 1 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • September 8 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • September 15 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • September 26 from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
  • September 29 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Drive-thru and walk-up options will be available. The Montague Avenue entrance is the designated entrance for testing.

Everyone at the facility is asked to “wear face coverings [and] practice safe social distancing.”

All SC insurance providers are covering the cost of COVID-19 testing, and no co-pays or deductibles are being charged. However, “all patients will be served, regardless of their ability to pay.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES