Charleston County and Fetter Health Care offering COVID-19 testing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County and Fetter Health Care Network will offer COVID-19 testing at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on the following dates throughout the month of September:

September 1 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

September 8 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

September 15 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

September 26 from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

September 29 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Drive-thru and walk-up options will be available. The Montague Avenue entrance is the designated entrance for testing.

Everyone at the facility is asked to “wear face coverings [and] practice safe social distancing.”

All SC insurance providers are covering the cost of COVID-19 testing, and no co-pays or deductibles are being charged. However, “all patients will be served, regardless of their ability to pay.”