Charleston County approved $280K pedestrian path across Maybank Highway

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – It may soon be safer for pedestrians and cyclists trying to cross a section of Maybank Highway in West Ashley.

Charleston County approved $280,000 for a project that would bring a pedestrian crosswalk between the Pour House and Terrace Theater.

People in the area say there have been too many accidents on Maybank Highway which poses a risk to people visiting either location.

Sen. Sandy Senn said as many as 600 people cross that roadway on sunny days and usually 200 during inclement weather.

The project still needs to go through a work design concept. The City of Charleston will manage the project.