NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Aviation Authority (CCAA) is mourning the passing of the agency’s first K-9 Officer, Hector.

Canine Hector died earlier this month at the age of 10, officials said.

According to CCAA, Hector was born in the Czech Republic in May 2012 and brought to the United States shortly thereafter.

A little over a year later, Hector was united with his handler, Captain Jay Christmas, and together the pair worked on the dual-purpose police K-9 team for nearly a decade. Hector was certified in obedience, tracking, building search, apprehension, and narcotics detection through the North American Police Work Dog Association and the International Police Work Dog Association.

“Hector served our community for ten years and was a loving part of the of the Christmas family, K-9 community, and a vigilant defender of Charleston,” K9 Police Sergeant Michael DeRosa said.

As the first canine to be integrated within the Charleston County SWAT team, Hector was responsible for more than 15 safe resolutions to barricaded standoff situations, according to officials.

In 2020, Captain Christmas and Hector joined the CCAA and paving the way for a “growing and healthy” K-9 unit.

In addition, Hector competed with canines from across the nation on season 3 of America’s Top Dog, was an ambassador for the Aviation Authority and sheriff’s office at more than 800 community events, and served as dignitary protection for the governor and as security for the PGA tour.

“Beyond any of his work accomplishments, Hector excelled at something even more important, being a loyal friend and family member,” Sgt. DeRosa said.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, law enforcement officials and the Christmas family will honor K-9 Hector with a memorial service beginning at 11:00 a.m. on the Montague Terrace of the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

A memorial procession will begin at 10:30 a.m. from Porsche Boulevard and travel to Coliseum Drive.