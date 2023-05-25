NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Aviation Authority (CCAA) Police Department has welcomed a new K-9 to the force, Luther.

The agency said the dog was named after Charleston Police Department Chief Luther Reynolds, who passed away Monday following a years-long battle with cancer.

Credit: Charleston County Aviation Authority

“He reports for duty this morning!” an agency shared on social media. “In Loving Memory of our friend Luther Reynolds.”

The CCAA oversees Charleston International Aiport, Charleston Executive Airport on Johns Island, and Mount Pleasant Regional Airport.