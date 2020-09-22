Charleston County coroner identifies 2 in fatal crash on US 52/Rivers Avenue, third not yet identified

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified two people killed in a series of crashes that happened in Goose Creek and North Charleston along US 52 on Monday.

The first crash happened on South Goose Creek Boulevard just after 11:30 a.m., where the driver of a Ford F-150, Robin Hume, struck a vehicle sending both across the median and into on-coming traffic.

Authorities say Hume, 64, continued southbound in the northbound lanes of US 52 where he struck multiple vehicles.

The coroner’s office said Hume was pronounced dead at Trident Medical Center later that afternoon.

Chief Deputy Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the other victim as 31-year-old Mandi McPeak of Summerville. She was driving a vehicle that was struck on Rivers Avenue/US 52 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash on Rivers Avenue is being investigated by the North Charleston Police Department.

A name of the victim killed in the first crash, on South Goose Creek Boulevard, has not yet been identified. That information will come from the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. That crash is being investigated by the Goose Creek Police Department.