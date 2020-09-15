Coroner: 6-year-old boy dies hours after getting caught in a riptide on Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A 6-year-old boy has died hours after getting caught in a riptide on Folly Beach, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

A woman and three individuals were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped in a riptide along the beach.

Authorities said two boys, ages 6 and 8, and an unrelated woman were caught in the riptide at the county park area of the beach Sunday evening. Lifeguards had already left the beach for the day.

Beachgoers and first responders performed CPR on the 6-year-old boy before transporting him, and the woman, to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

According to Chief Deputy Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal with the Charleston County Coroner’s Office, the child died at the Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital on Tuesday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The woman was also transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment, there is no word on her condition. Officials say the 8-year-old was provided treatment and released at the scene.