CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) awarded a five-year Cooperative Agreement to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office (CCCO), giving the office $1,095,300 over the five years.

This agreement gives $219,060 annually to CCCO. These funds are to be used to “expand and improve” the death investigations of minors.

Ways the CCCO will utilize funding is by timely entering child death data into the National Center of Fatality Review and Prevention, the Sudden Unexpected Infant Death, and the Sudden Death in Young databases, and by using the funding to expand biological and genetic testing for complex cases.

The money will also be used to “expand epidemiology services to ensure accurate data for public health surveillance,” the CCCO release states.

In 2023, 66 child deaths have been reported to CCCO so far, with 12 being accidental and nine undetermined. CCCO says this money will help find answers for families after a child’s death.

“The death of a child is particularly hard on families and communities. The CCCO has been a leader in how these complicated deaths are investigated. This Cooperative Agreement allows the CCCO to expand its reach and to ensure that the most up-to-date research and resources are utilized to provide answers for families,” said Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. “This information is also important as we try to determine how to prevent these childhood deaths from occurring. We are honored to be 1 of only 32 agencies in the nation supported by the CDC to focus on the specific needs of infant and child death investigations.”