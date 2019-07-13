Charleston County deputies are investigating after observing several individuals attempting to break into vehicle on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at around 2:30 AM.

They say a number of suspicious persons were seen in the roadway near Yorktown and Mayflower Drives and fled once they saw authorities.

A dome light was on in a vehicle near where the subjects were standing, which led to authorities believing that they may have been trying to break into the vehicle.

All three subjects would be found.

Deputies were able to determine that the individuals were checking for unlocked vehicles and had gone through many of them.

It is unknown exactly how many vehicles they had entered.

Deputies were able to link some items found on the subjects to one of the vehicles.

All three of the individuals located were juveniles and were released to their guardians under a Custodial Promise.

Deputies have been working to locate the persons who have been breaking into vehicles on James Island and believe that finding these individuals is a big step in resolving this issue.