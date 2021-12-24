Charleston County deputies donate bikes, toys to non-profit honoring Lowcountry teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office lent a helping hand by donating bikes and toys to families in need at a non-profit organized after the death of a Lowcountry teenager.

Earlier this week, CCSO was at Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Inc. in North Charleston to give away bikes and toys to underserved families in the Lowcountry.

Via CCSO

“It brings us great joy to see bright smiles of children & parents, especially this time [of] year,” CCSO says.

The Positive Vibes non-profit was organized after the death of 14-year-old Ronjanae Smith who was fatally shot at an outdoor concert that occurred in late May in North Charleston’s Deas Hill Community.

The organization aims to support families and stand against gun violence in the North Charleston community.