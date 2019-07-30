Juvenile reported missing on Kiawah Island found safe, deputies say

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A juvenile who was reported missing on Kiawah Island has been found safe, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

The juvenile was reported missing near Beachwalker Park Tuesday afternoon. Authorities were actively searching the shore and waterways for a missing female juvenile around 1:00 p.m.

The sheriff’s office utilized a helicopter and marine patrol in their search for the juvenile, who was last seen in or near the water.

US Coast Guard and Kiawah personnel assisted with the effort. Ground crews also canvassed the area in a coordinated effort.