Charleston County deputies searching for missing teen from James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston County are searching for a missing teenager who has not been seen since Monday.

Deputies say Cherelle Nelson, 17, went missing from James Island and was last seen the evening of November 30th.

They say no foul play is suspected.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, and a red jacket. Nelson is described as 5’03” in height, 125 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see her or know where she may be, you are asked to contact CCSO at 843-202-1700 or 843-743-7200.