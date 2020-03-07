Charleston County Emergency Management speaks about presumptive case of Coronavirus in Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with Charleston County Emergency Management are aware of the presumptive positive case of the Coronavirus in Charleston County.

The Emergency Management Department says that they continue to remain in contact with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) as well as Federal, State and local partners.

“We continue to plan for every possible contingency as it relates to the coronavirus… Safety of our citizens is priority number one. I recommend closely following the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and SC DHEC.” Jason Patno, Emergency Management Director

According to DHEC, the risk to the public remains low and there is no evidence of ongoing transmission in the community at this time.

Recommendations from the CDC and DHEC include: